Microsoft has this week confirmed the new Xbox Game Pass games arriving in June 2023 making available a wealth of games for you to enjoy both on Cloud, console and PC. This month offerings include Amnesia: The Bunker, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Dordogne, and more with many available from today and rolling out throughout the month of June 2023. A full list is below.

Xbox Game Pass games for June 2023

Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Explore the universe in this open-world, sci-fi sandbox. Expand, exploit, and adventure alone or with friends in multiplayer servers of up to 32 players. How you play is up to you: Craft, build, mine, and farm peacefully together… or strap an electric death rifle to your back and take on the galaxy!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world!

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Roll up your sleeves and immerse yourself in the highly realistic garage environment of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. Start as a fresh owner of a car garage and work your way towards a service empire. Get ready to get your hands dirty and work on 4000+ unique parts and over 72 different cars.

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Available on day one with Game Pass: So you got what it takes to be a X Slayer?! 7 weapons, blood and gore, twisted music by Seepage & Psyko Syndikate, and maps where you can blow up everything. It’s awesome.

The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

Hustle your way across ’90s America as a runaway teen con artist. Choose who to grift and how to make your scratch as you sneak around, don disguises, and pick pockets in this comedic crime adventure. Ride the radical ’90s wave in all its plaid and payphone glory! Do crime, make money, and have fun.

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a desolate WW1 Bunker. Face the oppressing terrors stalking the dark corridors. Search for and use the tools and weapons at your disposal, while keeping the lights on at all costs. Overcome fear, persevere, and make your way out alive.

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful.

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8

Journey to the vibrant world of Rune Factory and experience the legendary fantasy farming adventure like never before! Venture outside the town gates to explore dangerous dungeons. Use swords, spears, staves, and other weapons and magic to personalize your battle tactics as formidable monsters await in trap-laden dungeons.

Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8

From Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions, explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian stacking dolls as you jump into more than 100 unique dolls and use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of puzzles & challenges.

Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

Available on day one with Game Pass: Immerse yourself in a unique narrative experience and explore the thousand summer colors of Dordogne as you revisit your childhood to uncover lost family secrets in this touching formative journey.

