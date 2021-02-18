Xbox FPS Boost 60FPS/120FPS performance tested by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about the new Xbox FPS Boost, in particular the performance you can expect from backward compatible games : Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, UFC 4 and Sniper Elite 4. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has created a new Xbox FPS Boost performance analysis providing everything you need to know in end a 30 minutes. Microsoft explains a little more about their new Xbox FPS Boost.

“We’re excited to announce the first assortment of backward compatible titles that will support FPS Boost – available beginning today – are Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. We chose this initial collection of titles not only because they are popular among fans, but to highlight several different ways that FPS Boost can improve your experience. For example, New Super Lucky’s Tale can now run up to 120 frames per second (fps) and UFC 4 delivers improved framerate performance specifically on Xbox Series S and can now run at 60fps.”

“Microsoft claimed that it would be bringing 2x frame-rate boosts for select back-compat titles, running on Xbox Series X|S consoles! Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, UFC 4 and Sniper Elite 4 are the first games to receive the upgrade – and John and Rich have tested them all.”

Source : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals