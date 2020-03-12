Xbox E3 event will take place online

As a result of the E3 2020 games conference being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft has announced that they will be holding an Xbox E3 online event allowing fans to watch the proceedings remotely and safely from their own homes. “E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks.”

As soon as more details are made available by Microsoft for the online event we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Phil Spencer

