Xbox Cloud launches on PCs, iOS and Android phones

Today Microsoft has opened the doors on its Xbox Cloud gaming service allowing PC and Apple iOS and Android devices to now connect to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. “Simply put, we’re bringing the Xbox experience directly to the devices you use most.” Explains Microsoft in today’s press release. “Play 100+ high-quality console games like Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 on Windows PCs, phones, and tablets with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible controller. So grab your PC and stream Outriders or Doom on your iPad using your saved game. Or, when you have a free half-hour, you can fire up xbox.com/play and get a game in on MLB The Show 21.”

Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President and Head of Product, Xbox Cloud Gaming has taken to the official Xbox new site to announce the rollout of the Xbox Cloud gaming service to Windows 10 PCs, iOS devices and Android phones.

“We are creating a future that combines the gaming heritage of Xbox and the power of Azure. A future where we bring high fidelity, immersive games to the 3 billion players around the world. Now we’re taking a big step forward to reaching that vision: Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. If you’re a member or want to become a member, simply go to xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on your PC or mobile device to start playing hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library.”

“We’re also making significant improvements to the overall experience: Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. We’ve been upgrading Microsoft datacenters around the globe with the fastest, most powerful Xbox hardware to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming. To ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, we will be streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps. Going forward we’ll continue to innovate and add more features to enhance your cloud gaming experience.”

“Today marks a key milestone in our journey to bring the Xbox experience to all gamers, and we can’t wait for you to begin playing. I remember about three years ago, the first time I picked up a phone and played a cloud game, using nothing but touch controls. It’s a moment I’ll never forget, where the beauty of the graphics mixed with the creativity of technology to create something truly magical. So, from Team Xbox to you, we hope you experience more joy and connection through gaming anywhere and everywhere.”

Source : Microsoft

