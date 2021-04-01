Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta receives Backward Compatibility support

Microsoft has today announced the roll-out of backward compatibility to its Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta enabling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members to enjoy a “collection of favorites from the past in a whole new way” explains Microsoft. Sixteen original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are now available on Android phones and tablets, with more games coming soon.

“So now you’ll be able to play a range of games on mobile, from original Xbox titles like Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, to Xbox 360 hits Banjo-Kazooie, Fable II and Fallout: New Vegas. We’re also enabling touch controls for Jetpac Refuelled, Viva Pinata, and Viva Pinata TIP, allowing you to tend to your garden with ease. With games connected through the Xbox network, you’re able to bring past saves with you and play along with gamers from around the world.”

“Existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can go back in time and start playing today. If you’re not member but are interested in chipping away at your back-catalog and finally getting to that game you’ve meant to play since 2010, sign up now. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, more than 100 great games on console, PC and Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), and an EA Play membership.”

“We’ve enabled this experience through our backward compatibility program, launched in 2015. Since then we’ve launched multiple consoles and are still committed to making games across generations available to you no matter the hardware.”

Backward Compatible Games Playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

Source : Microsoft

