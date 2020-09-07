Learn game design at the free Xbox Academy Workshop

Microsoft has announced a free digital game development workshop which will focus on the basics of game design providing anyone with the knowledge to get them started. Providing those that sign-up with a chance to learn new skills directly from leading educators and Playground Games. Providing an understanding of the game development process, while learning how to use developer tools such as Unity. Spaces are limited, register now for one of four 90 minute sessions being facilitated virtually, by Microsoft Store associates.

The Microsoft Xbox Academy has been created in partnership with East London Arts and Music (ELAM), Games London and Playground Games; Microsoft Store presents Xbox Academy is a free, digital game development workshop.

“I’m thrilled that Playground Games is part of Xbox Academy and that our team members Maria Lee and Ryan Greene can share their experience and knowledge with games creators,” said Gavin Raeburn, studio director of Playground Games. “As a team, we are passionate about fostering new talent in the industry, such as with our 12-month placement scheme for university students from relevant courses. This event is another great way that we can pass on some of the expertise within the studio to inspire the next generation of game creators.”

“It’s a real pleasure to work with the talented people of Playground Games and Microsoft Store in delivering these sessions,” added Curtis Le Blanc, director of games at East London Arts and Music. “Many of the students at ELAM have started their education in games development and other areas based on the inspiration from industry leaders just like the people at Playground, so we know that sessions like this are invaluable in ensuring the huge opportunities for growth and employment in the UK are fulfilled.”

For more information on the free to attend Microsoft Xbox Academy jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below to register your details. “Attendees must be 16 years old or over explains Microsoft.”

Source : Microsoft

