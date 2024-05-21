Xbar Titanium range of mini cutters and multitools hits Kickstarter

The Xbar is a titanium mini Kata and multitool designed to provide assistance with a wide variety of different daily tasks and challenges you may encounter. Launched on Kickstarter, this innovative EDC pocket gadget is features a unique design and is constructed from titanium and other high-quality materials. Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or simply someone who values being prepared for anything, the Xbar is the tool you’ve been waiting for.

Xbar Kickstarter

When you hold the Xbar in your hand, you’ll immediately notice the exceptional quality of the materials used in its construction. The frame is crafted from GR5 Titanium, a material renowned for its incredible strength and lightweight properties.

This means that your Xbar will be able to withstand even the toughest tasks without weighing you down. The blade, on the other hand, is made from M390 steel, a top-of-the-line material that offers unparalleled edge retention and durability. With the Xbar, you can rest assured that you have a tool that will stand the test of time and the rigors of daily use.

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the inventive project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates). But the Xbar isn’t just about brute strength. It’s also a marvel of precision engineering. Every component of the Xbar is CNC machined to ensure a perfect fit and smooth operation.

The mini flipper, which features a ceramic bead lock, provides a satisfyingly smooth and reliable opening and closing mechanism. And with three models to choose from—Gray, Blue, and PVD Black—each with customizable color options, you can select the Xbar that perfectly matches your personal style.

Titanium Multitool

What truly sets the Xbar apart, however, is its multifunctional brilliance. This isn’t just a pry bar; it’s a versatile multi-tool designed to handle a wide range of tasks with ease. The pry bar itself is 8mm thick with a 10-degree slope, making it ideal for prying and lifting even the most stubborn objects. The mini blade, measuring a compact 14mm, is perfect for precise cutting, slicing, and piercing tasks. And with the inclusion of an 8mm and 10mm hex wrench, as well as an optional bottle opener, the Xbar is a true all-in-one solution for your everyday needs.

But the Xbar isn’t just about functionality; it’s also designed with ergonomics in mind. The tool fits comfortably in various hand sizes, ensuring that you can use it with ease no matter who you are. The blade features a slightly curved edge, which makes it incredibly efficient for both cutting and hooking tasks. Whether you’re opening packages, tightening bolts, or popping open a cold one after a long day, the Xbar has got you covered.

Assuming that the Xbar funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Xbar titanium multitool project view the promotional video below.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Xbar is its open-source design. The creators of this innovative tool have invited users to suggest additional functionalities that could be incorporated into future iterations. Potential add-ons include a nail filer, a SIM card pin, or even a mini saw. This community-driven approach ensures that the Xbar will continue to evolve and adapt to meet the ever-changing needs of its users.

In short, the Xbar Robust Titanium Pry Bar & Mini Cutter is the ultimate addition to your EDC gear. It’s compact yet powerful, durable yet stylish, and packed with features that will make your life easier and more convenient. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project at home, exploring the great outdoors, or simply going about your daily routine, the Xbar is the tool you can rely on. So why wait? Head over to Kickstarter today and back this revolutionary tool. With the Xbar in your pocket, you’ll be ready for anything life throws your way.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the titanium multitool, jump over to the official Xbar crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals