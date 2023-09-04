X (Twitter) will start collecting user biometrics and more from Sept 29th 2023

In a significant shift in its privacy policy, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced plans to begin collecting biometric data from its users. This move, which includes the collection of facial photographs, is a part of a broader strategy to enhance platform security and combat impersonation attempts. The new policy, set to take effect from September 29, has sparked a flurry of reactions from users, tech experts, and data privacy advocates.

Under the new policy, X Premium subscribers will have the option to provide a selfie and photo ID for verification. This move is seen as a step towards ensuring the authenticity of user profiles and mitigating the risk of identity theft. However, the policy change extends beyond just biometric data. X also plans to gather users’ employment and educational history, ostensibly to recommend potential jobs and share this information with potential employers.

X biometric data collection

This development has led to speculation that X may be planning to venture into the recruitment services sector. This conjecture is further fueled by X’s acquisition of tech recruiting service Laskie in May. If this speculation holds true, X could potentially transform into a comprehensive platform for various online services, aligning with owner Elon Musk’s vision of making X an “everything app”.

However, the policy change has not been without its critics. Liberty Vittert, a data science professor, has warned users to exercise caution, pointing out that the policy change could potentially be misused by employers. On the other hand, tech ethics researcher Dr. Stephanie Hare views the data collection as a significant data grab, but not necessarily upsetting from a civil liberties perspective, given that it’s not compulsory.

In response to these concerns, X has clarified that the collection of biometric data is primarily for X Premium users. The company maintains that this move will help fight impersonation attempts and enhance platform security, thereby providing a safer and more secure environment for its users.

In addition to these changes, Elon Musk has also announced plans to introduce video and audio call features on the platform, eliminating the need for a phone number. While no specific date has been provided for the launch of this new feature, it is clear that X is pushing the boundaries of what a social media platform can offer.

It’s worth noting that X is not the first platform to collect biometric data. TikTok, for instance, already collects such data in the U.S., although it has previously stated that it does not use any recognition technology that would identify an individual.

In conclusion, X’s decision to start collecting user biometrics and more marks a significant shift in its privacy policy. While the move has been met with mixed reactions, it is clear that X is committed to transforming into a comprehensive platform for various online services. As the policy takes effect from September 29, users, tech experts, and data privacy advocates will be watching closely to see how these changes impact the platform and its users.

Source : BBC



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals