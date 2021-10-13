Microsoft X-Rings VR controller prototype can deform objects in virtual environments

Microsoft Research has demonstrated a new VR controller in the form of the X-Rings which uses an adaptive shape design using four motor-driven expandable rings with capacitive sensors to simulate touch, grasp and the ability to deform objects in virtual environments. Changing shapes with the VR controller takes less than 100 milliseconds or the equivalent of 9 frames at 90 Hz. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the X-Rings VR controller designed by the Microsoft research team.

Microsoft X-Rings adaptive shape VR controller demonstrated

“X-Rings is a novel hand-mounted 360-degree shape display for Virtual Reality that renders objects in 3D and responds to user-applied touch and grasping force. Designed as a modular stack of motor-driven expandable rings (5.7-7.7 cm diameter), X-Rings renders radially symmetric surfaces graspable by the user’s whole hand. The device is strapped to the palm, allowing the fingers to freely make and break contact with the device.”

“Capacitance sensors and motor current sensing provide estimates of finger touch states and gripping force. We present the results of a user study evaluating participants’ ability to associate device-rendered shapes with visually rendered objects as well as a demo application that allows users to freely interact with a variety of objects in a virtual environment.”

Source : Upload VR : Microsoft Research

