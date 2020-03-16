WWDC 2020 will be a digital only online event this year

Apple has announced that WWDC 2020 will be an online only event this year and it will take place in June.

Apple has made the decision to make this years event online online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

“With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms.”

You can find out more details about the WWDC 2020 event and how to sign up for it over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

