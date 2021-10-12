Wooting 60HE 60% tenkeyless (TKL) gaming analogue keyboard

Keyboard manufacturer Wooting have started a new crowdfunding campaign on its website to launch the Wooting 60HE 60% tenkeyless (TKL) analogue keyboard. Providing full motion analogue input and customizable input speed with everything saved on the keyboard for easy access and portability. The campaign has already raised over €100,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 25 days remaining.

Ledges are available from €155 for the Standard Edition, or €195 for the Founders Edition or €295 for the Signature Edition. To learn more about the keyboard check out the presentation video below or jump over to the official campaign page.

“Thank you for taking an interest in Wooting. A few years ago, we brought innovation back to keyboards with the Wooting one, the first analog keyboard. Shortly after we introduced a full-size model, the Wooting two. We were not satisfied with the limitation of using optical switches and developed our own hot-swappable magnetic switches. The Lekker switch. The performance of the Lekker switch was so good, we made a bold move, and decided to completely discontinue our previous optical switches. Going all-in with our Lekker switches starting the Wooting two LE/HE.”

“When you support the Wooting 60HE, you’ll become a founding member and leave a permanent mark on the final product. You’ll join our journey with monthly video updates, bi-weekly livestreams, and discussions with our vibrant community. Your voice will have an impact on the final result and steers the direction we take with software. Regardless if you silently support our development, or actively partake in the community; this is you with us challenging the industry. Let’s take control together.”

