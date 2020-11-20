Wondershare Launches the Powerful New Cross-platform PDFelement Pro for iOS

Sponsored:

PDFelement Pro has launched for iOS users on the Apple App Store, bringing with it a range of robust new features that gives users full control over PDF workflows on the go. Cloud integration, iOS-specific capabilities, and Apple Pencil support are just a few of them. The refreshed UI is built for iOS and enables quick navigation and makes features easy to find and use.

Wondershare is a well-known independent software vendor with several blockbuster products to its name. The PDFelement family of PDF editors for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android has just been enriched with the new premium version of PDFelement Pro for iOS. It introduces several ground-breaking features to help PDF users work seamlessly on their iPhones and iPads with a clean and iOS-friendly User Interface that makes navigation and feature access as convenient as possible.

According to a company representative, “Our objective was to provide a seamless cross-device experience that most other PDF editors lack to a great degree. The new PDFelement Pro app for iOS devices gives users a mobile experience that matches the comprehensiveness of a desktop application, while connecting it to a wide range of cloud storage options for greater collaboration and flexibility.”

iOS-native Experience and Apple Pencil Support

PDFelement Pro is specifically designed to leverage iOS capabilities with functions such as drag-and-drop, slide selection, split-view mode, and so on. It promises to offer a more integrated experience on iOS devices by utilizing OS-specific functionality to give a seamless and friction-free interactive experience.

In addition, it is compatible with Apple Pencil, allowing users a much greater level of precision when editing PDF files, adding annotations, applying electronic signatures, filling forms, etc.

Broad Cloud Integration and Enhanced Collaboration

Aside from iCloud and Dropbox storage options that were already available in the free version of PDFelement for iOS, the new paid version adds a whole range of services to choose from, including Google Drive, OneDrive, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and many other choices.

The increased level of collaboration that this brings to the table is unparalleled at this price point. It allows users to access shared locations and work seamlessly with their teammates and colleagues. It also enables geographically distributed teams or WFH (work-from-home) teams to access shared documents in a secure environment.

Enhanced Reading Experience with Superior Annotation Capabilities

The PDF reading features are extensive, with options for multiple page view modes such as single-page scrolling, vertical, horizontal, jump page transition, etc. This gives the reader full control over how they want to read their PDF documents, since different views are ideal for different types of content.

Readers often like to annotate content for future reference, and PDFelement Pro makes that possible with a wide range of annotation tools that you can apply to documents with your finger or an Apple Pencil. Users can also create an annotation list for quick review of previously added markups, and the same can be done with the comment list, which has moved from the left side to the screen to the top, making the horizontal readable area significantly bigger.

Management Tools for Multiple Operations

Various types of operations can now be managed from a centralized location. Bookmark management, file management, page management, and sharing are all made more convenient and easy to use. These tools facilitate improved productivity and faster speed of task completion.

For instance, all bookmarks in a document can be managed from the Bookmarks Manager module, which is the same for functions like managing your files and folders, creating nested folders, and sharing documents from an integrated location.

Other Key Features

Image Editing – The paid version allows you to edit images with full control, with features including cropping, copying, rotating, replacing, extracting, searching, etc. The image editing capabilities of PDFelement for desktop devices has essentially been brought to the mobile interface in the new PDFelement Pro for iOS.

Global Undo/Redo Function – Another improvement on the free version is the ability to undo and redo actions across a number of PDF functions, giving users the ability to work faster without worrying about making errors.

Automatic Font Recognition – The app recognizes the font in a document and allows you to directly edit the content without losing the font attributes. You can also change the color, size, and type of font being used.

Form-filling – Easily flll forms and apply signatures just as you would do on a physical document. All types of editable PDF forms are compatible with PDFelement Pro, saving you a great deal of time that would be otherwise spent on file conversion to an editable format.

Wi-Fi Wireless Transfer – Transfer your documents to linked cloud service accounts or using Wi-Fi to initiate a wireless document transfer between devices.

Convert Scanned PDF to Editable PDF – The powerful text recognition (OCR) feature of PDFelement Pro allows you to transform image-based PDFs or photos containing text into fully editable or searchable PDF documents that can subsequently be edited within the app.

Dark Mode – Instantly switch to dark mode on iOS devices to work with a more comfortable background color.

Pricing and Availability

PDFelement Pro for iOS is currently available at a special launch price of $4.99 per month or $9.99 for a three-month subscription, both of which are automatically renewed unless cancelled. For a special price of $29.99, you can use all the premium features of PDFelement Pro for iOS for 12 months. These prices are only available for a short period after the launch, and it’s the best price you’re likely to see for a premium PDF editor for iOS on Black Friday 2020.

Users can also opt for a cross-platform license for $9.99 a month, $29.99 for three months, or $89.99 a year, all of which are billed monthly pro-rata. This gives you access to PDFelement Pro for iOS as well as on Windows, Mac devices. This is the biggest discount for all-platform users while PDFelement user used to cost $79 /year for only one platform (Windows/Mac), separately.

You can take advantage of PDFelement Pro for iOS at the lowest available price right now and enjoy the full range of premium features that most other PDF editing apps only offer through expensive licensing options. #PDFYourWay to greater productivity and efficiency with one of the world’s most powerful yet affordable PDF editors for iOS and enjoy cross-platform compatibility with all other major desktop and mobile operating systems.

Download the app for free from the Apple App Store here .

