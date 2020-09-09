New Apple TV+ Wolfwalkers animated film trailer released

As well as announcing their upcoming and highly anticipated September 15th Apple event, Apple has also released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Wolfwalkers animated film soon-to-be-released on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

“In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals