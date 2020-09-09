Apple event takes place September 15th

Apple has sent out invites to a new press event for September the 15th, we are expecting to see a number of new devices at this event.

The event will be an online only event like WWDC and we are expecting to see the new Apple Watch 6 at the event and also the new iPad Air.

Apple are not expected to unveil their iPhone 12 range of smartphones at this press event, these devices are rumored to be announced at a different press event next month.

The event will be live streamed on YouTube and also on Apple’s website and on the Apple TV, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has to announce.

Source MacRumors

