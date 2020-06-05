Witty cares and extends the life of your smartphone battery

Charging our smartphones every day and leaving them on charge for longer periods, such as through the night. Can damage and reduce the amount of juice our smartphones can carry with the battery capacity becoming less and less over time.

Witty is a new gadget created to look after your smartphone battery and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. With its electronic flow controller it allows you to intelligently manage the charging of your smartphone by disconnecting it via an electromechanical switch when the charge is complete, in order to preserve the useful life of your battery.

“We are proud to present a small and innovative device that will allow you to double the battery life of your smartphone. Thanks to its smart electronics and its awesome design you won’t need to take care about the battery of your smartphone anymore. “

“With a 3000mAh battery, the annual degradation is about 12%. Damage that leads the remaining capacity to 2640mAh after one year, to about 2323mAh after two, 2044mAh after three, 1799mAh after four and to about 1583mAh after five years. On the other hand, with Witty a 3000mAh battery will get an annual degradation of only 6%. Improvement that would be reflected into the remaining battery capacity year by year. 2820mAh after one year, 2650mAh after two, 2491mAh after three, 2342mAh after four and about 2201mAh after five years.”

Source : Indiegogo

