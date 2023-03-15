Wirelessly Charge Your iPad with PITAKA’s Magnetic Charging Kit

Sponsored:

iPad Pro 2022 performs incredibly well with an M2 chip among many tablets. But the fact that the iPad MagSafe feature still hasn’t appeared disappoints many people. Fortunately, PITAKA, a tech accessory company, has made iPad wireless charging possible.

MagEZ Case Pro

Earlier last year, PITAKA introduced the MagEZ Case Pro, an iPad Pro case that adds wireless charging capability for iPad. The slim and lightweight case is 100% compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The patented three-pin adapter offers seamless charging between your iPad Pro case and the Apple Magic Keyboard. And you can snugly close the Magic Keyboard without removing the case. The iPad case is coated with aerospace-grade aramid fiber that comes in excellent durability with a comfortable grip.

More importantly, the MagEZ Case Pro for iPad Pro 2022/2021 has a built-in contact charging module and magnetically attaches to the PitaFlow charger or MagEZ Charging Stand, which features metal pins to pass through charging. And the embedded cable inside the case diverts electricity from the charging module to the charging USB-C port on the tablet. The charging port is covered by a connector but can be removed if you need to connect a USB drive. This is how PITAKA adds wireless charging capability to iPad Pro. Charging your iPad Pro is just a snap rather than frequently plugging and unplugging the cable, which is annoying and could cause fraying.

PitaFlow Charger

The included PitaFlow Charger is a square-shaped MagSafe-like charger. Just attach it to the MagEZ Case Pro, and your iPad will be charged. Without the charging cable in the USB-C port getting in the way, using your iPad would be more convenient.

The charger comes with the MagEZ Case Pro as no other wireless chargers on the market work with the wireless charging-intended case.

MagEZ Charging Stand

If you want a better wireless charging experience or if you would like to use an iPad stand, you can’t miss out on the MagEZ Charging Stand.

With the MagEZ Case Pro on, your iPad Pro will magnetically attach to the stand and charge. Literally, snap and charge. Don’t even bother fiddling with the charging cable. You can turn the iPad into a mini-computer with a mouse and an external keyboard. Or turn it into a second screen for a long time while it’s charged. And don’t you worry about a dying battery when you have a long-haul meeting or watch a movie. When you need to take the iPad on the go, just grab it with one hand and go. You’ll get a fully charged iPad Pro that lasts all day.

Plus, the charging stand is 360-degree rotatable that tilts up (32.5°) and down (-5°) for the best viewing angle. No more suffering from neck pain. The strong magnet holds your iPad securely, so you can adjust the viewing angle easily. And it has two fixed rotation points that let you adjust your iPad Pro to the precise vertical and horizontal positions effortlessly.

