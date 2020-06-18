Geeky Gadgets

New ViewSonic 4K UHD wireless presentation displays introduced

ViewSonic has introduced its new range of 4K UHD wireless presentation displays in the form of the CDE20 series. The CDE20 series of wireless presentation displays come with built-in screen sharing software, together with remote configuration and content management system support, to ensure that the displays work in a variety of environments and with a wide range of applications, says Viewsonic.

“The ViewSonic CDE20 displays come with integrated content sharing software, allowing users to share content from virtually any source and/or device with functions such as 4-in-1 split screen for up to four presenters, single content source to all displays and reverse content sharing from the displays to other Android /iOS devices. With the optional ViewBoard Cast USB dongle, no software installation is required, just plug one of these paired USB dongles into a laptop, click the button and users can share content. These displays work with Android cloud-based apps such as Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 products to provide a definitive conferencing solution.”

Extron and AMX certified, so they can be integrated into most AV systems and environments.

  • CDE6520-W
  • 65-inch wireless presentation display with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution
  • 450-nits of brightness and 178-degree viewing angles
  • Intel OPS Slot-in PC Compatible and 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi Slot
  • Twin dual-core processors, 3 GB RAM and 16 GB inernal memory
  • Built-in myViewBoard Display app and ViewBoard Cast content sharing software
  • Secured by 42Gears SureMDM
  • Available now with an estimated street price of $1,799.00

CDE7520-W

  • 75-inch wireless presentation display with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution
  • 450-nits of brightness, 178-degree viewing angles, 2x 16W speakers
  • Intel OPS Slot-in PC Compatible and 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi Slot
  • Twin dual-core processors, 3 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory
  • Built-in myViewBoard Display app and ViewBoard Cast content sharing software
  • Secured by 42GearsSureMDM
  • Available now with an estimated street price of $2,999.00

CDE8620-W

  • 86-inch wireless presentation display with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution
  • 450-nits of brightness, 178-degree viewing angles, 2x 16W speakers
  • Intel OPS Slot-in PC Compatible and 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Wi-Fi Slot
  • Twin dual-core processors, 3 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory
  • Built-in myViewBoard Display app and ViewBoard Cast content sharing software
  • Secured by 42GearsSureMDM
  • Available now with an estimated street price of $4,669.00

