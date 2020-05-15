Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL portable battery $100

Mophie has launched a new portable wireless charging battery pack this week making it available directly from the company’s website and also through Apple online stores.The Morphie Powerstation Wireless XL portable battery is equipped with a built-in 10,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery and is priced at $99.95.

“The mophie powerstation wireless XL portable battery effortlessly charges your Qi-enabled iPhone or AirPods anywhere. Simply place your Apple devices on the charging surface to charge wirelessly with just the push of a button. You can also use the USB-C PD port and a cable to charge another iPhone at the fastest speed possible.”

Features of the Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL portable battery include :

– Wirelessly charge your iPhone or Wireless Charging Case for AirPods wherever you go

– Reliable 10,000mAh battery holds its charge for when you need power most

– Charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible with the USB-C port’s 18W output*

– All you need to recharge the powerstation is the Lightning cable that came with your Apple device

– Charge multiple devices at once using both the USB-C port and the wireless charging surface

– Integrated four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and the current battery life

– Pass-through charging sends power to the device being charged first, and then recharges the powerstation after the device is fully charged

– Stylish high-gloss top surface and metallic perimeter

– Lightweight, portable design fits easily in your bag

– Height: 5.67 in./14.4 cm

– Width: 2.87 in./7.3 cm

– Depth: 0.75 in./1.9 cm

– Weight: 9.88 oz./280 g

Source : Morphie : Apple

