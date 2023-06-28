Pro EX10000 3LCD Full HD 1080p wireless laser projector

This week Epson as officially launched its new Pro EX11000 3LCD Full HD 1080p Wireless Laser Projector Offering users a myriad of advanced features and specifications. Equipped with an efficient laser light source, the Pro EX11000 offers an impressive 4,600 lumens of both color and white brightness, made possible by its innovative 3-chip 3LCD technology.

Epson Pro EX11000

The Pro EX11000 is also equipped with a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source. This means you can enjoy its outstanding performance for extended periods, with no worries about bulb replacements. Furthermore, it guarantees that crucial presentation details aren’t overlooked, thanks to its superior dynamic contrast ratio and Best-in-Class Color Brightness.

The 3-chip 3LCD technology also assures that users experience unparalleled color accuracy while maintaining color brightness. The Pro EX11000 is also easy to set up and comes with practical image adjustments, 1 – 1.6x optical zoom, and auto vertical correction, which means you can have it up and running in no time. As an added convenience, its built-in 16 W speaker allows for an immersive audio-visual experience.

Wireless laser projector

4,600 lumens of brightness: This is ideal for projecting video conferences, large group presentations, spreadsheets, and videos, even in well-lit rooms.

Virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source: This ensures consistent, incredible brightness without the hassle of bulb replacements.

Display images up to 300-inches: This feature enables a 1080p picture that’s 16 times larger than a 75-inch flat panel. It allows users to simultaneously display meeting participants and content in striking clarity during virtual meetings, video conferences, and business presentations.

Versatile connectivity: The Pro EX11000 offers screen mirroring with Miracast, two HDMI ports, and USB power, making it easy for you to video conference and connect streaming devices such as Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

True 3-chip 3LCD technology: This technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame, ensuring outstanding color accuracy and excellent color brightness. You won’t experience distracting “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues common with other projection technologies.

Easy setup: Simple image adjustments and convenient control features like the 1 – 1.6x optical zoom, horizontal slider, and auto vertical correction make getting started with the Pro EX11000 quick and easy.

Built-in picture skew sensor: This feature automatically analyzes the image and corrects the vertical keystone to help square the image.

Dynamic Contrast ratio up to 100,000:1**: This delivers exceptionally crisp and rich details, making graphs, images, and videos stand out.

Source: Epson



