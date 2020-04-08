Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse $80

Corsair has launched a new pro wireless gaming mouse this week in the form of the new Dark Core RGB Pro and Dark Core RGB Pro SE, making both available to purchase worldwide priced at $79.99. The pair of new Wireless gaming mice feature Corsair Slipstream Wireless hyper polling technology combined with a 18,000 DPI optical sensor, offering gamers a “bleeding-edge wireless mouse performance” with both wired and wireless charging options.

The Dark Core RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse features three different connection options : sub-1 ms Slipstream Wireless, low-latency Bluetooth, or USB wired. The design also features two interchangeable side grips and the mouse charges via a reversible USB-C cable. Qi charging technology has also been integrated into the wireless mouse allowing you to charge while you play using compatible devices such as the Corsair MM1000 mouse pad or similar.

“With up to 50 hours of battery life between recharges, durable Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks, and onboard storage to save up to three lighting and macro profiles, the DARK CORE RGB is the most advanced wireless gaming mouse that CORSAIR has ever produced.”

“The optical sensor has also been upgraded to a custom PixArt PAW3392 optimized for wireless, with extremely low power consumption and a native 18,000 DPI resolution customizable in 1 DPI steps. New hyper-polling technology from CORSAIR, debuting in the DARK CORE RGB PRO, ensures blazingly fast response times by communicating with a PC at up to 2,000 Hz – twice the speed of standard gaming mice and able to deliver the full performance benefits of SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, for better-than-wired latency.”

Source : Corsair

