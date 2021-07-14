Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset launches for $100

Geeky Gadgets

Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headsetRazer has this week launched its new Barracuda X wireless gaming headset offering gamers a lightweight versatile design with a plug-and-play wireless connection that can seamlessly connect across Windows PCs, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms thanks to its 4-in-1 connection feature.

The Barracuda X wireless headset comes supplied with a USB-C to USB-A cable for attaching to your Nintendo Switch or PC system, together with a 4-pole, 3.5 mm jack cable for analogue connections as well as a USB-C to USB-A charging cable. The Barracuda X headset can provide up to 20 hours of continuous use on a single charge and features Razer’s latest audio technology in the form of TriForce 40 mm Drivers.

Razer Barracuda X headset

Comfort is provided in the form of “plush memory foam ear cushions, and a thick, soft, lightweight headband for a pressure-free fit”, the Barracuda X weighs 250g and has been designed with all day gaming in mind. “Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true 4-in-1 wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are.”

Watch this video on YouTube.

“Many modern wireless gaming headsets are designed for use either at home or on-the-go, and switching between devices can be a time-consuming process, with unpairing and pairing over Bluetooth often leading to connection issues. The Barracuda X has been designed with ease of use and versatility in mind – with its reliable ultra-low latency wireless connection combined with a comfortable, sleek, and ergonomic design, powerful Razer TriForce drivers and a detachable, Discord-certified Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, it is the perfect all-in-one-solution for multi-platform gaming. Barracuda X provides high-end audio performance for bright and clear audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass, delivering an immersive audio experience.”

