Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset launches for $100

Razer has this week launched its new Barracuda X wireless gaming headset offering gamers a lightweight versatile design with a plug-and-play wireless connection that can seamlessly connect across Windows PCs, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms thanks to its 4-in-1 connection feature.

The Barracuda X wireless headset comes supplied with a USB-C to USB-A cable for attaching to your Nintendo Switch or PC system, together with a 4-pole, 3.5 mm jack cable for analogue connections as well as a USB-C to USB-A charging cable. The Barracuda X headset can provide up to 20 hours of continuous use on a single charge and features Razer’s latest audio technology in the form of TriForce 40 mm Drivers.

Comfort is provided in the form of “plush memory foam ear cushions, and a thick, soft, lightweight headband for a pressure-free fit”, the Barracuda X weighs 250g and has been designed with all day gaming in mind. “Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true 4-in-1 wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are.”

“Many modern wireless gaming headsets are designed for use either at home or on-the-go, and switching between devices can be a time-consuming process, with unpairing and pairing over Bluetooth often leading to connection issues. The Barracuda X has been designed with ease of use and versatility in mind – with its reliable ultra-low latency wireless connection combined with a comfortable, sleek, and ergonomic design, powerful Razer TriForce drivers and a detachable, Discord-certified Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, it is the perfect all-in-one-solution for multi-platform gaming. Barracuda X provides high-end audio performance for bright and clear audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass, delivering an immersive audio experience.”

Source : Razer

