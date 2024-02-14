RAINBOW 2 Pro frosted translucent wireless gaming controller

BIGBIG WON has just released its RAINBOW 2 Pro wireless gaming controller, an accessory that promises to transform the way you engage with your favorite games. Although this new controller is not just another accessory; it’s a tool that will seamlessly integrate with your gaming setup, whether you’re on a PC, console, or mobile device. With no need to download and install extra drivers, it’s plug-and-play ready to go right out of the box.

The RAINBOW 2 Pro is a dream for those who love to personalize their gaming gear. It comes with an app that lets you tweak the RGB lighting to match your mood or your gaming rig’s aesthetic. But it’s not just about looks; this controller is also about giving you the edge in gameplay. You can remap the buttons on the back and top to fit your playing style, and the dual motor vibration gives you a more immersive experience, making you feel every action.

Wireless and Bluetooth support

When it comes to connecting the controller, you’ve got options. Use the 2.4G wireless dongle for a quick setup, or go with Bluetooth or a USB cable if that’s what you prefer. The controller even has NFC technology for use with the Nintendo Switch, making it a breeze to use with Amiibo and other NFC-enabled features.

The RAINBOW 2 Pro is designed for performance. It has a high polling rate for quick response times and a 6-Axis Gyro for precise control. If you’re into fast-paced games, you’ll appreciate the Turbo mode. And no matter how long your gaming sessions last, the ergonomic design will keep your hands comfortable.

Wireless gaming controller

Accuracy is key in gaming, and the RAINBOW 2 Pro delivers with its GYROCON+ technology on PC and a joystick that’s built to avoid dead zones. The hall-effect triggers are made for precise input, which is great for all kinds of games, from shooters to racing games.

You won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of a game, thanks to the controller’s 1000mAh rechargeable battery, which can last up to 15 hours. Plus, the 3.5 mm audio port means you can plug in your headset for both input and output, so you can chat with your friends and get lost in the game’s sound.

The RAINBOW 2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller is competitively priced, making it accessible for gamers looking for a high-quality controller without breaking the bank. You can find it on Amazon, both in the UK and the US, and there’s even a combo package that includes a charging dock and extra joystick and D-pad caps for those who want a little more.

This controller is all about adaptability and precision. It’s designed to meet the needs of gamers who demand the best from their equipment. Whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore enthusiast, the RAINBOW 2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller is here to enhance your gaming experience and help you play at your best. So why wait? Dive into a world where your gaming potential is limitless with the RAINBOW 2 Pro.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals