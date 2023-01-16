Jabra Evolve2 Buds wireless earbuds $269

Professionals looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that will allow them to pitch from the kitchen, airport or office may be interested in the Evolve2 Buds priced at $269. Capable of providing up to 8 hours of battery on a single charge the wireless earbuds come with their own charging case capable of adding an extra 33 hours of charge. Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 the wireless earbuds are equipped with active noise cancelling technology as well as 6 microphones, 2 VPU (bone conduction sensor), Jabra Algorithms and more.

“Pitching from the kitchen. Calling from the co-working space. Fitting the status meetings around the daily dog walk. With the right technology, you can work wherever your day takes you. Evolve2 Buds are your portable, pocketable, ultra-convenient slice of office life, when the actual office is nowhere to be seen. Everything you need to make the most of this ‘working on the go’ business, packed into a pair of tiny true wireless earbuds.”

Jabra Evolve2 Buds wireless earbuds

You’re mid-Monday-morning-meeting on your laptop when your mobile rings. Ignore? Leave your team meeting? With advanced Bluetooth Multipoint, you don’t need to choose. Use your buds for all your calls, staying connected to your laptop and smartphone, with a handy notification if a call comes in on your mobile while you’re in a meeting on your laptop. So you can switch, switch, and switch again.”

Source : Jabra





