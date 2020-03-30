Magnetic wireless charging smartphone car holder

1Pick as a fast charging magnetic smartphone car holder which has launched via Kickstarter this month. Using the neodymium magnets the simple design enables you to quickly and conveniently charge your smartphone from within your vehicle removing the need for awkward fiddly smartphone holders. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the 1Pick wireless in car charger.

“Fast Wireless Charger, Strong Neodymium Magnets, Simple Design, Safe Driving, Car Interior Accessory, Phone Mount Holder, Pretty Plates. There is only one goal to achieve through 1PICK project. It is to help creating a safe and comfortable driving environment. It is very dangerous to pay attention to mounting the mobile phone in the under the inevitable situation while driving. Now, you don’t need to look at it, don’t need to wait. Just move it nearby! Enjoy your safe driving now! So far, there’s been a deadly problem for the magnetic holders.”

For more information and a full list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter project page by following the link below. Early bird pledges are available from just $19and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

