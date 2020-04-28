MiTran magnetic portable wireless charging dock $39

The development team at Metrans has created a new magnetic charging dock that is capable of wirelessly charging almost any device anywhere you may be. The portable wireless dock is equipped with a 1,200 mAh battery and includes Lightning, USB-C and micro USB connections.

Early bird pledges are available from $39 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the features of the MiTran Wireless charging dock.

“MiTran is a universal desktop charging dock which integrates a 15W Qi wireless charging pad, two removable 1200mAh mini power banks and three magnetic connectors including micro-USB, Type-C and lightning, covering all your charging needs while cutting down on the clutters of charging cables. It streamlines your daily charging routine by providing you with a highly efficient and extremely convenient snap-on & charge solution.”

Source : Kickstarter

