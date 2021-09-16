MagPal 7.5w magnetic wireless charging battery pack from $35

If you are searching for a pocket sized wireless charging battery pack or power bank to help keep your phone topped up during the day, you may be interested in the new MagPal specifically designed for the Apple iPhone 12 and new iPhone 13 phones. Offering 7.5w magnetic and 10w Qi wireless charging the battery pack can also be used with Android phones and includes a foldable stand allowing you to position your phone for comfortable viewing.

“Apple introduced the reinvented MagSafe technology for iPhone 12 models, which has upgraded the way to wireless charge an iPhone. Yes, it’s undeniable, the iPhone 12 series is one of the best smartphones around, and MagSafe technology has also added a brand new and exciting charging experience. But it’s still not perfect, for instance:”

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the MagPal campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the MagPal wireless charging battery pack project checkout the promotional video below.

“MagPal comes with strong N52 magnets that lock onto the built-in magnets of iPhone 12 to provide a secure hold. No need to worry about power failure when charging your iPhone 12 with MagPal in your bag. Simply attach the magnetic sticker to the back of your enabled wireless charging smartphone, then you can enjoy convenient wireless magnetic charging with MagPal.”

“No need to sacrifice style over substance as long as your iPhone 12 has a Magsafe-compatible case. Simply snap your iPhone 12 onto the charging pad and enjoy the effortless charging experience. MagPal helps prevent an awkward cable from interrupting your grip. You can always enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wireless charging battery pack, jump over to the official MagPal crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals