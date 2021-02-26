DuoQi 65W Universal GaN charger and wireless charger

The DuoQi wireless charging pad takes the form of a 65W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger with a unique foldable 15W double-sided wireless charging pad, USB-A 3.0 and a Type-C PD charging port. The DuoQi has been specifically designed to enable you to replace three adapters with one compact adapter which can be used in over 200 countries worldwide.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $45 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the DuoQi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the DuoQi wireless charging pad project view the promotional video below.

“To charge all your devices, you need at least 3 products during a trip: a USB charger for multiple devices,a power adapter for your laptop, and a travel adapter for power outlets. However, DuoQi solves all the problems above at a lower cost. Featuring a wireless charging pad, a USB-A and a Type-C port, you are able to fast charge three devices at the same time.”

Charge three devices at the same time thanks to a variety of different outputsincluding the wireless charging pad offering 15w of charging power, the USB-A charging port offering up to 20w of output and the powerful USB-C 3.0 port offering up to 45w of charging power. Enabling you to charge your 15.5 inch MacBook Pro from flat to full in just two hours. DuoQi also supports 7.5W fast charging for iPhones and 10W wireless charging for Samsung Note 10+.

“Unlike other wireless chargers powered by charge cord, DuoQi is equipped with built-in replaceable plugs, which is a totally wireless solution. Thanks to its double-sided coil design, any Qi-enabled phone can be wirelessly charged at 15W max by either side of the foldable wireless charging pad by wall socket or power strip.”

DuoQi also comes with three replaceable pins,(UK, EU, US pin), which is an ultimate solution for business travelers and an LED light in the charging pad acts as an indication of the charging status.

Source : Kickstarter

