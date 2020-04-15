New Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Qi wireless charger

Anker has created an launched a new 10,000mAh Power Bank, supporting 5W wireless charging for any Qi-compatible smartphone, but is unfortunately not capable of charging an Apple Watch wirelessly. Now available to purchase priced at $36 from online retailers such as Amazon the battery pack is equipped with a USB-C input port, for recharging when flat and includes the obligatory four LEDs to indicate battery level.

Features of the Anker PowerCore 10K Wireless charger

– Wireless Charging, Anywhere: With PowerCore, simply place your Qi-certified phone or accessory on the center of the pad for an easy wireless charge up to 5W.

– Simultaneous Charging: Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports. (12W total max output)

– Charge While Recharging: Connect PowerCore’s USB-C input port to a wall charger and still get a wireless charge for your phone at the same time.

– What You Get: PowerCore 10K Wireless, USB-A to USB-C cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and great customer service. (Wall charger not included)

Source : Anker

