Have you ever wished you could observe birds in their natural habitat without scaring them away? What if there was a way to get a closer look at these fascinating creatures without disturbing their peace? Enter the Camouflage EZ-NestEye wireless camera bird box, an advanced birding observation system that combines innovative technology with the joy of birdwatching. This innovative tool promises to transform the way you interact with birds, offering features like AI-powered species detection and global live viewing.

Wireless Camera Bird Box

Birdwatching enthusiasts are sure to be interested in the new Camouflage EZ-NestEye wireless camera bird box. This advanced birding observation system is designed to transform the way people observe and interact with birds in their natural habitat. Combining innovative technology with user-friendly features, the EZ-NestEye offers an unparalleled birdwatching experience.

Points of Interest : AI-powered camera for species detection and real-time alerts

Global live viewing with Wi-Fi connectivity

Solar-powered with built-in panels and a 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery

Adjustable entrance rings for attracting different bird species

High-resolution imaging in Full HD1080 video or 2MP photo

Weatherproof design for year-round use

Comprehensive package for easy mounting and setup

Camouflage EZ-NestEye

The Camouflage EZ-NestEye wireless camera bird box is not just another birdhouse; it is an advanced birding observation system that brings the secret life of birds into clear view. This innovative product is equipped with an AI-powered camera that captures stunning photos and videos of backyard birds, both day and night. The system is fully automated, making it easy for anyone to observe, record, and identify birds with unprecedented ease and clarity.

Key Features of the Camouflage EZ-NestEye

The EZ-NestEye is packed with features that make it a standout product in the birdwatching community:

AI-Powered Camera: The built-in camera uses Artificial Intelligence to detect bird species in the nest box. It sends real-time alerts via the free BirdLovers app, allowing users to stay updated on their feathered visitors.

The built-in camera uses Artificial Intelligence to detect bird species in the nest box. It sends real-time alerts via the free BirdLovers app, allowing users to stay updated on their feathered visitors. Global Live Viewing: With Wi-Fi connectivity, users can watch live footage from anywhere in the world. This feature ensures that you never miss a moment of bird activity.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, users can watch live footage from anywhere in the world. This feature ensures that you never miss a moment of bird activity. Solar Powered: The EZ-NestEye comes with built-in solar panels, ensuring continuous operation without the need for frequent recharging. The 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery provides reliable power.

The EZ-NestEye comes with built-in solar panels, ensuring continuous operation without the need for frequent recharging. The 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery provides reliable power. Adjustable Entrance Rings: The nest box includes interchangeable entrance rings, allowing users to attract different bird species. This feature adds versatility to the birdwatching experience.

The nest box includes interchangeable entrance rings, allowing users to attract different bird species. This feature adds versatility to the birdwatching experience. High-Resolution Imaging: The camera captures and records in Full HD1080 video or 2MP photo, providing clear and detailed images of the birds.

The camera captures and records in Full HD1080 video or 2MP photo, providing clear and detailed images of the birds. Weatherproof Design: The EZ-NestEye is built to withstand various weather conditions, making it durable and suitable for year-round use.

The EZ-NestEye is built to withstand various weather conditions, making it durable and suitable for year-round use. Comprehensive Package: The product package includes everything needed to mount and start using the EZ-NestEye, making setup quick and easy.

Availability and Pricing

The Camouflage EZ-NestEye camera bird boxwill soon be available from Camouflage’s dealers in the UK and Ireland. The recommended retail price, including VAT, is £189.99 or €219.99. This pricing makes the EZ-NestEye an accessible option for birdwatchers looking to enhance their observation experience with advanced technology.

Why Choose an Advanced Birding Observation System?

An advanced birding observation system like the Camouflage EZ-NestEye wireless camera bird box offers several benefits:

Enhanced Observation: The AI-powered camera and high-resolution imaging provide a clear and detailed view of birds, making it easier to identify and study them.

The AI-powered camera and high-resolution imaging provide a clear and detailed view of birds, making it easier to identify and study them. Convenience: The automated system and real-time alerts simplify the birdwatching process, allowing users to focus on enjoying the experience.

The automated system and real-time alerts simplify the birdwatching process, allowing users to focus on enjoying the experience. Versatility: Features like adjustable entrance rings and global live viewing add versatility, catering to both experienced birdwatchers and curious beginners.

Features like adjustable entrance rings and global live viewing add versatility, catering to both experienced birdwatchers and curious beginners. Durability: The weatherproof design ensures that the EZ-NestEye can be used year-round, providing consistent performance in various conditions.



