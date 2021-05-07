Turtle Beach Recon 500 gaming headset equipped with 60mm Eclipse dual drivers $80

Turtle Beach has today opened preorders for its new Recon 500 gaming headset, making it available in Black and Arctic Camo finishes. “The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is a revolution in gaming audio, featuring patented 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers, removable TruSpeak noise-canceling mic, and memory foam ear cushions. Works with Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles. “

“With our all-new, patented Eclipse Dual Drivers, Turtle Beach is once again first-to-market with groundbreaking gaming audio technology that makes the Recon 500 one of the best sounding headsets,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon 500 delivers some of the most impressive engineering advances our Recon series gaming headsets have ever achieved. It redefines what gamers will expect in a headset at this price point, offering an innovative design, masterful audio performance, and plush comfort.”

Source : Turtle Beach

