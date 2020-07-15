Kano PC Windows 10 tablet kit launches for $300

Computer kit manufacturer Kano has introduced a new Windows 10 Tablet PC kit aptly named the Kano PC priced at $300. The kit comes with everything you need to build your very own hybrid tablet-laptop Windows PC system, complete with keyboard and trackpad.

Kano has equipped their latest kit with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C charging port together with a longer life battery offering up to 10 hours of use on a single charge. Other features include USB 3.0 connectivity and an 11.6 inch touchscreen display.

The notebook is powered by a 6-watt Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake processor supported by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage together with a handy microSD card reader. Offering an easy way to expand on-board storage if required.

Source : Kano

