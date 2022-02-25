Windows 11 tablet taskbar rolls out in Preview Build 22563

Microsoft has today rolled out the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22563 which brings with it a number of new features, tweaks, enhancements and bug fixes. The build is also available for ARM64 PCs, includes improvements for File Explorer, support for Microsoft Edge tabs in snap assist and features the new Windows 11 tablet taskbar. Microsoft has also made changes to the widgets making their content more dynamic.

Windows 11 tablet taskbar

“We’re introducing a new taskbar state that’s specifically designed to make you feel more confident and comfortable using your device as a tablet. Your taskbar will automatically transition to this optimized version when you disconnect or fold back the keyboard on your 2-in-1 device. This feature only works on devices that can be used as tablets. It does not work on laptops or desktop PCs.

There are two states of this taskbar: collapsed and expanded. In the collapsed state, the taskbar gets out your way, gives you more screen space, and prevents you from accidentally invoking the taskbar when you’re holding your tablet. In the expanded state, the taskbar is optimized to be easier to use with touch. You can easily switch between the two states by swiping up and down on the bottom of your device.”

“To see if this feature is available on your device, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors where a new setting called “Automatically hide the taskbar when using your device as tablet” will be shown and set to on by default.

[We are beginning to roll this feature out, so it isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.]

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Taskbar. See the known issues section below for a set of known issues for this feature.”

Source : Microsoft

