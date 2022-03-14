Installing Windows 11 on your Steam Deck

Last week Valve announced the release of Windows 11 drivers for their new Steam Deck handheld, allowing you to install Microsoft’s latest operating system on your new gaming console. Although not advisable if you would like to see what you can expect by installing windows 11 on your prized Steam Deck, originally designed to run Linux you will be pleased to know that the team over at

Linus Tech Tips have already installed Windows on the console and put it through its paces. As you would expect there are plenty of things that need to be tweaked and modified in the coming months to improve its performance but yes Windows 11 will run.

Valve Steam Deck running Windows 11

For more information on running windows 11 on your Steam Deck and downloading the drivers you will need jump over to the official Valve community pages by following the link below. Although no official support will be provided by Valve if you do decide to install Windows on your Steam handheld, it is very kind of them to make drivers available for the PC components used in the console.

“Valve’s Steam Deck famously runs the Linux-based SteamOS, but now that Windows drivers are out, it’s not the only game in town anymore. Is Microsoft’s OS the better pick, or should you stick to SteamOS? Steam Deck is a PC, and other applications and OSes can be installed. If you’re installing Windows, you will need a few additional drivers to have the best experience. Links to these, along with notes for installing Windows on Steam Deck can be found below. We are providing these resources as is and are unfortunately unable to offer ‘Windows on Deck’ support. If you get stuck and need a way back to the default Steam Deck OS, please follow these recovery instructions.””

Source : Valve

