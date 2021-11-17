New Windows 11 Media Player now available to Windows Insiders

Microsoft has this week announced they have started rolling out the new Windows 11 Media Player to all Windows Insiders in the Day of Channel. The Windows Media Player has been redesigned for Windows 11 to provide users with a more immersive and enhanced listening and watching experience and apparently “beautifully showcases your local music and video collections and compliments the new look and feel of Windows 11” says Microsoft.

The Windows 11 media Player includes full support for browsing, managing, and watching your local video collection with all your content stored in the video and music folders of your PC automatically displayed in your library. If you have other folders with media you can easily tell the player where to look for additional content in the application settings. Microsoft have also optimized the Media Player for accessibility, with improved keyboard shortcut and access key support for keyboard users and with other assistive technologies. however if you would prefer to use the older Windows Media Player it will continue to be available in the Windows Tools.

Windows 11 Media Player

“At the heart of Media Player is a full-featured music library that allows you to quickly browse and play music, as well as create and manage playlists. If your music collection is in Groove Music today, your library and playlists will automatically migrate to this new experience. The update to the new Media Player will replace the Groove Music app. The dedicated playback view features album art and rich artist imagery; these will appear in the full screen and mini player experiences as well.”

Source : Microsoft

