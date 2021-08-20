Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 released

Microsoft has today announced the release of the new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 enabling you to try out the most recent additions to the next generation operating system ahead of its launch later this year. Microsoft has yet to confirm an official Windows 11 release date but has been indicating it should be sometime around October 2021.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 is now available to download and Microsoft reminds those testers that are in the Dev Channel that it might be the right time to consider switching to the Beta Channel if you want to stay on more stabilized builds of Windows 11. The ISOs for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 have been made available via the Microsoft Windows Insider Preview Downloads page and the ISOs enabling you to do a clean install or in-place upgrade depending on your preference. Microsoft explains a little more.

“As you use these ISOs to install Windows 11, you will go through the new Windows 11 setup experience (often referred to as the “out of box experience” or OOBE for short) which is designed to build excitement for Windows 11 right from the moment you turn on a new Windows 11 PC for the very first time. Based on your feedback, we have added the ability to name your PC during the setup experience too. After running through the setup experience, the Get Started app is a new first run experience app that will help you quickly get setup on a new PC. Try these things out and let us know what you think!”

Changes and improvements rolled out by Microsoft in the latest release include a new Clock app for Windows 11 with Focus Sessions together with a wealth of fixes, tweaks and enhancements.

“We have been testing the ability to see estimates for how long a restart for updates would take in places like the power menu under Start, in restart notifications, on the Update Settings page and inside the Windows Update icon that shows up at the lower right of Taskbar. We are making a small adjustment for this feature so that it only shows on PCs with SSDs. If your PC has a standard HDD, you will no longer see estimates. We hope to bring estimates back to PCs with HDDs once we iron out a few more bugs.”

Source : Microsoft

