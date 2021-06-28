Windows 11 will be the best Windows OS for games

Last week Microsoft launched its new Windows 11 operating system announcing it will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 users and will bring with it a new Windows app store together with a wealth of new features and enhancements for users to enjoy. Microsoft is marketing the new Windows 11 operating system as the best ever Windows for gaming, saying they have built Windows “to be a magical place, where everyone can play, connect, and create”.

Windows 11 brings with it superior graphics together with increased speed as well as an incredible selection of supported games and with the Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and other game studios over the last few years you can expect the company to push gaming to new boundaries with the launch of Windows 11. Microsoft exchange a little more about the “superior graphics” you can expect within Windows 11 when it launches sometime in the near future.

“Games will look better than ever thanks to Auto HDR, a unique capability we’re offering with Windows 11 which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). HDR allows a supported game to render a much wider range of brightness values and colors, giving an extra sense of richness and depth to the image. We introduced this tech in our Xbox Series X|S consoles and got an outstanding response from creators and players. We’re excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to Windows 11.”

“With a high performance NVMe SSD and the proper drivers, Windows 11 can soon load new games faster than ever thanks to a breakthrough technology called DirectStorage, which we also pioneered as part of the Xbox Velocity Architecture featured in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With DirectStorage, which will only be available with Windows 11, games can quickly load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU. This means you’ll get to experience incredibly detailed game worlds rendered at lightning speeds, without long load times. “DirectStorage Optimized” PCs are configured with the hardware and drivers needed to enable this amazing experience.”

“In addition to supporting the new hardware advances needed for DirectStorage, Windows 11 will continue to have the broadest hardware support in the world. Everything from our new Xbox Wireless Controllers to mechanical keyboards and gaming mice, to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, to surround-sound headsets, external GPUs and more. So, you’ll still be able to connect millions of gaming peripherals and accessories to game the way you want.”

For more information on how the new Windows 11 operating system will enhance your PC gaming and Xbox experience jump over to the official Xbox news website by following the link below.

Source : Xbox News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals