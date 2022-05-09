Windows 11 controller shortcut rolled out

Microsoft has this week rolled out in early preview of the new Windows 11 controller shortcut aptly named the “controller bar“. Once pressed the Xbox button on your controller will provide a preview of Xbox Game Bar. Offering easier controller-friendly access to recently played games and game launchers. Microsoft also notes that when you are playing a game, the Xbox button still takes you directly to the Xbox Game Bar and the gaming widgets you are used to.

Windows 11 controller shortcut

If you’re interested in trying out the new Windows 11 controller shortcut follow the instructions below :

– Be a Windows Insider running the latest Insider Preview Build (Build 225xx) from the Dev and Beta Channels.

– Download the Xbox Insider Hub from the Microsoft Store.

– Open the Xbox Insider Hub and sign-in with your Microsoft Account. If you are not already an Xbox Insider, it will ask you to join.

– After signing in, navigate to “Previews” and join the Windows Gaming preview.

– Check for updates in the Microsoft Store and make sure you have the latest version of Xbox Game Bar (Version 5.722.5022.0 or higher).

– Reboot your PC (this is important in order for the Game Bar update to kick in for controller bar).

– All you need to do next is pair or plug in your controller.

– Try the feature out and give feedback.

“The controller bar opens when you pair or connect a controller to your Windows 11 PC running the latest Insider Preview build in the Dev and Beta Channels. Your most recently played games and installed game launchers are just a button press away. Invoke the controller bar when you’re not already in a game, by pressing the Xbox button on your controller. We are looking forward to getting feedback on controller bar from Windows Insiders who are PC gamers. Some third-party games may not show up in the most recently played games list or may be duplicated there. If you see any examples of this or anything else that is unexpected, please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Gaming > Xbox Game Bar. “

Source : Microsoft

