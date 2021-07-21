Windows 11 Chat first preview available for Windows Insiders

The development team at Microsoft have today announced a first preview of the new Windows 11 Chat feature is now available to Windows Insiders. Not all features are available as yet in the new Chat feature, but the development team will be rolling out new features to Windows Insiders over the coming weeks such as individual and group audio and video calls and meetings, presence and status settings, screen sharing, and others.

Microsoft also notes that syncing contacts from Outlook, Skype, or your mobile devices, if a contact has more than one phone number or email address only a primary contact alias will be shown. Sync may also take up to 24 hours. Don’t forget the first preview is still under development so may include a few small bugs or workarounds such as the Chat flyout gets stuck open. As a temporary workaround until the issue is corrected go to Settings app > Accessibility > Visual Effects > Animation Effects and toggle the setting off and then on.

“Hello Windows Insiders, today we’re beginning to roll out new Windows 11 consumer experiences to bring you closer to the people you love, your friends and family, using Microsoft Teams. This includes a sleek new Chat flyout right off the taskbar as well as an overall Teams desktop experience architected for optimized performance and the Windows 11 design language. You can remain connected to the people you care about with chats and video calls from the convenience of your Windows 11 PC, while they can participate from any device with Microsoft Teams: desktop, mobile, or even just a web browser.”

“We’re excited for you to try out the first phase of Chat from Microsoft Teams. As we update this experience over time, we’ll continue to let you know of those changes so you can try them out and continue to give us your feedback.”

Before you install it in might be worth jumping over to the Microsoft Windows Blog to read more about a few known issues and limitations included in the first preview that still need to be ironed out by the Microsoft developer team. One point to remember is that off-line connections are not supported yet so you must be connected to the Internet to use Chat.

Source : Microsoft

