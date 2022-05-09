Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22616

Over the weekend Microsoft rolled out a new preview build of its latest operating system Windows 11 allowing those in the Dev and Beta Channels to check out the latest tweaks, enhancements and features Microsoft has been working on. The latest release includes a fix for the “Show hidden icons” flyout in the system tray not appearing for some Windows Insiders, as well as bringing with it the new controller bar feature, which allows you to use the Xbox button on your Windows controller to see a preview of game titles.

Windows 11 Build 22616

“As a result of feedback from Windows Insiders, we have decided to disable the changes to the system tray introduced in Build 22581 for now. The system tray and specifically the “Show hidden icons” flyout will now function the same way it did with the original release of Windows 11, including the ability to rearrange icons in the flyout. We hope to bring these changes back in the future after further refinement of the experience by addressing some of the feedback we have received. As we’ve mentioned previously, features we try out in the Dev or Beta Channels may not always ship.”

“Previously, we shared new requirements for internet and MSA on the Windows 11 Pro edition. Today, Windows Insiders on Windows 11 Pro edition will now require MSA and internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only when setting up for personal use. If you choose to setup device for Work or School, there is no change, and it will work the same way as before.”

Source : Microsoft

