Microsoft has today launched its new Windows 11 operating system and has also introduced Chat for Microsoft Teams on Windows 11, for your personal accounts. But unfortunately at the current time Chat on Windows 11 will not be available for Teams work or school accounts, requiring you to use the version of the Teams app that uses your personal Microsoft account explains Microsoft.

This implementation is bound to cause a few issues for users as you need to use 2 different applications to do the same thing depending on who you are talking to, which seems to make it even more complicated than it needs to be. Microsoft explains a little more.

Can I use Chat with my Teams work or school account?

No – Chat on Windows 11 won’t be available for Teams work or school account (AAD) users. Please instruct your users to use the version of Teams that is labeled work or school and uses the icon with blue tile with a white letter “T” inside. If you try to log in to Chat with your work or school account, you will be redirected to download Teams for work or school.

So, there will be different versions of Teams on my Windows 11 device?

Yes. Chat on Windows 11 is powered by the version of the Teams app that uses your personal Microsoft account.

Teams work or school account users will use the version of the Teams app that is labeled (work or school) and uses the icon with a blue tile with a white letter “T”.

If you had Teams installed before upgrading your device to Windows 11, you can continue to use Teams for work or school as you had prior to the upgrade. Your settings for your work or school app (AAD) will stay in place. If you were previously using one Teams app for both personal and work or school accounts, on Windows 11 you will now have a dedicated app for each experience.

Source : Microsoft

