Wind Catcher portable wind generator turbine



The development team at KiteX based in Copenhagen, Denmark have created a new portable wind turbine aptly named the Wind Catcher, offering a lightweight turbine that generates electricity. x10 times more material efficient, producing up to 600W. The complete Wind Catcher wind generator weighs just 10 kg and can easily be assembled or collapsed when required. With still 37 days remaining the campaign has already closed in on its required pledge goal.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1046 or £775 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Wind Catcher campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Wind Catcher wind turbine project watch the promotional video below.

“We’ve taken the best of the ideas from flying turbines and have created a hybrid between a flying system and a more traditional wind turbine. By doing so, we’ve reduced the weight of materials by almost 90%. No more big poles supported by concrete or lifting cranes!”

“We’ve made Wind Catcher to be easy and fast to assemble. It’s so simple and easy that you can do it just by yourself. Just set it up, and start charging your devices instantly. Wind Catcher requires no complicated knots. We’re using quick and easy to use belts for adjustments where its needed. It’s simple, effective and quick to setup.Split into two versions: Wind Catcher Lite will start making usable energy e.g. charging a laptop (50W) at around 4 meters pr. second [9 mph] wind speed. This means you don’t have to camp in the most windy places to start producing usable power. “

“We’ve designed Wind Catcher for your adventure. When you need it, simply unpack it, set it up and start generating power. Wind Catcher is made with lightweight 2 meter long glass-fiber elements. Everything can be stored and transported with ease. We made Wind Catcher to have very low noise. It’s not silent like solar panels, but 20 meters away you won’t hear it, as it blends into nature and we’ve used state of the art aeroacoustics simulation tools.”

Features of the Wind Catcher portable wind turbine generator include:

– Portable: Easily packed up and carried, setup in 15 minutes by one person

– Powerful: Charge eBikes, electronics, appliances to backup batteries

– Constant: Works during the day and night, even at low 8mph speeds

– Eco-friendly: Clean renewable energy, using recycled plastics throughout

– Lightweight: Weighs only 10kg (22lbs), using strong glassfiber rods, and EPS foam

– Compatible: Works with portable generators Jackery, Goal Zero, Bluetti, Ecoflow etc.,

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wind turbine, jump over to the official Wind Catcher crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals