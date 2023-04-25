Will my iPad get iPadOS 17?

If you are wondering whether or not your iPad will be compatible with the iPadOS 17 software update, it looks like we have some details on compatible iPads with the next major iPad software update from Apple.

iPadOS 17 will be unveiled at WWDC 2023 in June along with iOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and a new version of macOS, although the updates will not be released until later in the year.

According to a recent report from the French website iPhoneSoft, Apple will be dropping support for some iPad models with the release of their iPadOS 17 software update, you can see more details below.

Here is a list of compatible devices:

iPad Mini (5th gen and later).

iPad Air (third gen and later).

iPad (sixth gen and later).

iPad Pro (2017 models and later)

If these details are correct then it looks like Apple will drop support for a number of iPad models in their next major software update, some devices which are currently supported by iOS 16 will not be updated to the next version.

As yet we do not have any details on which versions of the iPhone will be supported by the iOS 17 software, update, as soon as we get some information on this, we will update you.

We are expecting the new iPadOS and iOS 17 software updates to be released in September, they should land at the same time as the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones. As soon as we get some information on a potential release date for the new iPhones and also details on when the software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source iPhoneSoft, MacRumors

Image Credit: Daniel Romero





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals