New iPad Pro and 10.9 inch iPad land on O2

O2 has announced that they will be offering the new iPad Pro and the new 10.9-inch iPad on a range of contracts in the UK.

Pricing for the 10.9-inch iPads starts at £26.75 a month over 24 months with a 20 up front payment the 11-inch iPad Pro is £35 a month with £20 upfront. The 12.9 inch iPad Pro will cost you £36.50 a month with £20 upfront.

O2 will offer the new iPad Pro with M2, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance; the new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colors, featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

M2, the start of Apple’s next generation of M-series chips, brings even more breakthrough performance and new capabilities to iPad Pro, with industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and custom technologies. Along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system, the new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and the fastest Wi-Fi connections with Wi-Fi 6E, with downloads up to 2.4Gb/s, 2x faster than the previous generation, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G cellular (sub-6GHz).

The new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colours — blue, pink, yellow, and silver — features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

You can find out more details about the range of contracts available with O2 for the new iPads at the link below.

