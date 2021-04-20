Will Apple’s new iMac look like this? (Video)

Apple is expected to launch a new iMac at their Spring Loaded press event later today, the design is getting a new design and will apparently come in a choice of colors.

One of the rumored changes for the new iMac includes a new display with very thin or almost no bezels and now we have a concept design of what the new device may look like.

The video below from ConceptsiPhone and Khahn Design gives us a look at their interpretation of what they think the new iMac will look like.

It will be interesting to see if Apple’s updated iMac will look similar to this concept, as well as the new design we are also expecting to see a range of updated hardware.

The devices will be powered by an Apple Silicon processor and we are expecting to see a new processor which will be more powerful than the M1 chip that was launched last year.

Source MacRumors

