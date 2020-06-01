Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep them busy over the next few days may be interested in this neat Raspberry Pi Zero W Wi-Fi sniffer project published to Hakin9. Although there are plenty of Wi-Fi sniffers already available, the aptly named Pi Sniffer is unique for its small size, real-time display of captured data, and handling of user input.

“The goal of this project was to create a Wi-Fi sniffer that I could carry around in my pocket, easily view real-time status, decrypt packets on the fly, and change antenna channels as needed. Also, I wanted this project to be cheap (less than $100) and require no soldering. ( While Pi Sniffer does require the GPIO header on the Raspberry Pi Zero W, you can buy that pre-soldered. So I’m gonna claim no soldering required.) You can download an RPI image of this project from the “Releases” page. If you don’t trust that, you can generate your own release by using the image_gen/create_image.sh script.”

To build the Raspberry Pi Zero W Wi-Fi sniffer project you will need the following.

– Raspberry Pi Zero WH

– Adafruit 128×64 OLED Bonnet

– A power source. I suggest one of the following:

– Anker PowerCore 5000

– Anker E1 Astro

– UPS-Lite

– Any SD card 8GB or larger

Additionally, you can configure the device with any of the following add-ons (and still reasonably be called pocket sized):

– Secondary antenna by CanaKit

– Ublox-7 GPS

– MicroUSB to USB adapters

– USB MiniHub

Source : Adafruit : Hakin9

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals