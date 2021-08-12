Improve your wireless connection with the AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter

If you would like to improve your wireless connection then the new D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter might be worth more investigation. Simply plug it into a spare USB port and benefit from Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1.8Gbps. The AX1800 Wi‑Fi 6 USB adapter has been specifically designed to provide the latest WPA3 Wireless Security and comes in a compact, slim wireless adapter form factor offering instant connectivity from your laptop or PC. Using High-bandwidth MU-MIMO technology the Wi-Fi adapter allows simultaneous communication between multiple devices distributing your Wi-Fi traffic more effectively.

The AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter comes preloaded with Windows 10 drivers for simple installation and is backwards compatible with older generation wireless routers and supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) connections. The wireless USB adapter provides excellent connectivity for 4K streaming, gaming, video calling and more offering speeds of up to 574 Mbps (2.4 GHz) / 1200 Mbps (5 GHz).

“Featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the DWA-X1850 can connect with wireless speeds of up to 1,200 Mbps while helping to optimize overall network efficiency and performance. Fully equipped with MU-MIMO and OFDMA technology, the DWA-X1850 allows Wi-Fi 6 networks to reach their true potential – delivering a faster and more stable connection even when multiple devices are transmitting data simultaneously in a busy home or office environment.

What’s more, it supports the latest WPA3 authentication and encryption, ensuring more secure connections to wireless networks. Also features dual-band support, allowing connection to either the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz band. This provides extra flexibility and enhanced connectivity by taking advantage of the less interfered 5 GHz band to deliver a more reliable and fast connection.”

Source : D-Link

