Which smartphone camera is the best (Video)

If you are wondering which smartphone has the best camera, we have a great video from Marques Brownlee that puts 16 different smartphones head to head. The winners of this test were chosen by people voting on photos from all of the cameras.

The phones featured in the video are the Google Pixel 4, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S10e, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Sony Xperia 1, Redmi K20 Pro, LG G8x ThinQ, Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6 and the Royole Flexpai, lets see how they did.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That it a lot of smartphones to test out, including the latest Google, Samsung and Apple high end devices, plus some mid range device as well.

This is an interesting test as it was completely blind and people were able to vote on the best photos without knowing which smartphone they were taken from. The winner of this test was the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals