Which is the most durable iPhone 11 Pro case (Video)

There are tons off different cases on the market for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, if you are looking for a durable one there are many to choose from.
We have a great video from EverythingApplePro which tests out a number of different cases for the handset and shows us which are the top 10 most durable cases available.
As we can see from the video there are quite a few different cases to chose from that will do a good job or protecting your iPhone if you drop the device. Some cases obviously do a better job than others at protecting your device if you drop it.
Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro