Whats’s new in watchOS 10 beta 7 (Video)

Apple recently launched watchOS 10 beta 7 for its Apple Watch, accompanied by iOS 17 beta 7 for iPhone, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6 for Mac, tvOS 17 beta 7 for Apple TV, and iPadOS 17 beta 7 for iPad.

Now we get to find out what has been included in the new watchOS 10 beta 7 software, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in the latest beta of Apple’s watchOS software.

The Apple Watch’s forthcoming upgrades prominently feature the ‘Smart Stack’, a new innovation aimed at revolutionizing your widget view. Looking to add a distinctive flair? Customize your Apple Watch display by choosing from up to eight widgets that align with your taste, ensuring a deeper and more intuitive interaction with the device.

That’s not all! The updated watchOS 10 breathes fresh life into the Apple Watch Control Center, refining its design to promise a seamlessly fluid user journey. For fitness enthusiasts, anticipate an enhanced tracking mechanism that can now measure your Functional Threshold Power (FTP) in real-time during workouts. Dive into unmatched control and personalization with watchOS 10.

We are expecting watchOS 10 in September along with the new Apple Watch and the new iPhone 15 and iOS 17, the new watchOS 10 beta 7 is now avail;able for developers to download and try out.

