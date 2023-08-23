watchOS 10 beta 7 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 10 beta 7 for the Apple Watch, this was released along with iOS 17 beta 7 for the iPhone, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 6 for the Mac, tvOS 17 beta 7 for the Apple TV, and iPadOS 17 beta 7 for the iPad.

Some of the upcoming enhancements to the Apple Watch are highlighted by ‘Smart Stack,’ a novel advancement designed to transform your widget display. Are you in the mood to infuse a unique personal touch? You can now modify your Apple Watch screen by selecting up to eight widgets that resonate with your preferences, leading to a more interactive and intuitive engagement with the device.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there! The refreshed watchOS 10 brings a renewed sense of vigor to the Apple Watch Control Center, redesigning its functionality to facilitate an exceptionally smooth user experience. For those passionate about fitness, prepare for a more enriched tracking system. It now comes with the ability to gauge your Functional Threshold Power (FTP) even during your workout. Experience unparalleled management and customization through the use of watchOS 10.

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 10 along with a new Apple Watch next month, it should land at the same time as the new iPhone 15, the new watchjOS 10 beta 7 is now available for developers to download.

